Russia's MegaFon gets Sberbank loan, names new CEO
#Deals
April 20, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's MegaFon gets Sberbank loan, names new CEO

Maria Kiselyova

3 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - MegaFon MGFON.UL, Russia’s No.2 mobile phone operator, on Friday secured a new loan and replaced its chief executive officer in a sign it is close to a deal between shareholders that would pave the way for a $4 billion London IPO.

The initial public offering, which would be the biggest in London since commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L) floated last May, would depend on agreeing a buyback of billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s 25.1 percent stake in MegaFon for around $5 billion.

Sources familiar with the matter said billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who owns a 31.1 percent stake, is interested in securing control over the company, in which Nordic telecoms operator TeliaSonera TLSN.ST also owns 43.8 percent.

In a disclosure filing on Friday, MegaFon said it obtained a credit line of up to $1.5 billion from state-controlled lender Sberbank (SBER.MM), without specifying the purpose of the borrowing.

It said in a separate filing it had extended a $2.2 billion three-year loan to its Cyprus-registered subsidiary MegaFon Investments Limited at an interest rate of 7.5 percent.

Both deals were signed on April 19 - two days after MegaFon agreed a $2 billion syndicated loan with three Western banks, with sources saying the funds would be used to buy Alfa-Group’s stake.

Sources said the most cost-effective path for Usmanov to secure control would be for MegaFon, which has $1.5 billion in net cash on its balance sheet, to buy back Fridman’s stake and then cancel the stock.

Banking and industry sources told Reuters on Thursday MegaFon may float a stake of up to 20 percent, worth $4 billion, on the London Stock Exchange in the second half of 2012, with Teliasonera selling down part of its stake.

MegaFon also said in a statement it appointed Ivan Tavrin as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Tavrin, currently deputy CEO, joined MegaFon earlier this year from media holding company UTV in which Usmanov, whose interests range from his iron ore miner Metalloinvest to a stake in social networking site Facebook, is a shareholder.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Douglas Busvine

