MEMC Eelctronic shares fall on weak results, outlook

(Reuters) - Shares of silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc WFR.N fell 10 percent to their lowest in more than five years after the company posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss weak demand for its solar products.

At least four brokerages -- UBS, Jefferies, Citigroup and RBC -- cut their price targets on the stock on concerns that the company remains challenged by continued pricing pressure.

MEMC also gave a weak full-year outlook for semiconductor revenue.

Solar panel prices have kept marching lower this year, extending steep declines seen in 2011, erasing profits for major manufacturers such as China’s Suntech Power Holdings STP.N, Yingli Green Energy Holding (YGE.N), Trina Solar Ltd TSL.N and U.S.-based First Solar (FSLR.O).

St Peters, Missouri-based MEMC’s shares fell 10 percent to $2.92 in morning trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.