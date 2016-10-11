FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Memphis boy's quick thinking saves family from fire -report
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 11, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Memphis boy's quick thinking saves family from fire -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An 11-year-old boy was hailed as a hero on Tuesday after he helped his family escape a fire in their Memphis apartment, local media reported.

The child heard a smoke alarm go off after the fire started shortly after midnight at Ten Mile Creek Apartments Tuesday morning, Memphis television station WREG reported.

The boy, who was not identified, woke up other family members, and all eight of them escaped to safety, Memphis Fire Department Lieutenant Wayne Cooke told the television station.

"We consider (him) a hero and we applaud him for his efforts in getting that family out without any harm," Cooke said.

When fire fighters arrived, flames were coming through the roof, but no one was hurt, Cooke told the station.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, he said.

The Memphis Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.