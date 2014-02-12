FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Mengniu rises 6 percent after Danone raises stake
February 12, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

China Mengniu rises 6 percent after Danone raises stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd (2319.HK) shares rose 6 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the Chinese dairy said it would sell HK$5.15 billion ($663.97 million) worth of new shares to a joint venture involving Danone SA (DANO.PA) and Danish dairy Arla Foods.

France’s Danone will increase its effective interest in Mengniu to 9.9 percent on completion of the deal from a its current 4 percent, making it the second largest stakeholder in the Chinese milk maker.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kazunori Takada

