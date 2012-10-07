Meningitis outbreak increases to 91 cases

(Reuters) - U.S. government officials reported on Sunday an additional 27 cases in a fungal meningitis outbreak linked to steroid injections that has killed seven people and now affected 91 in nine states.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 91 cases in an update on its website, up from 64 on Saturday. Reuters had reported 65 cases on Saturday, including one additional case after the CDC published its total. The steroids injections were given as painkillers. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Jackie Frank)