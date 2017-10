The corporate logo of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is shown in Silver Spring, Maryland, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - A panel of advisors to the Food and Drug Administration recommended that the agency reject a drug for hot flashes associated with menopause made by Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc’s subsidiary Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The panel voted 10-4 against approval, with the majority saying the drug’s benefit was not sufficient to offset its risks. The panel was evenly divided over whether the drug was in any way effective.