Men's Wearhouse pursues dress-shoe retailer Allen Edmonds: WSJ
October 22, 2013 / 9:43 PM / 4 years ago

Men's Wearhouse pursues dress-shoe retailer Allen Edmonds: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Men’s Wearhouse MW.N is looking to buy dress-shoe retailer Allen Edmonds, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported in July that Allen Edmonds, controlled by private equity firm Goldner Hawn Johnson Morrison, is looking to sell itself and a deal could value the company at $150 million to $200 million.

Men’s Wearhouse and Allen Edmonds were not immediately available for comments.

Allen Edmonds sells its shoes through department stores like Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) and Macy’s Inc (M.N), as well as 38 company-owned retail stores.

Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc JOSB.O offered to buy Men’s Wearhouse Inc MW.N for about $2.3 billion in October but the apparel retailer dismissed the offer as “inadequate”.

Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

