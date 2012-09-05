Men's Wearhouse second-quarter earnings beat as tuxedo demand grows

(Reuters) - Men’s Wearhouse Inc’s MW.N quarterly results narrowly beat Wall Street expectations as strong demand at its higher-margin U.S. tuxedo rental unit offset the decline in corporate orders for uniforms.

However, the company said it expects the corporate apparel segment, which accounts for about 9 percent of total sales, to pick up in the second half of the year with the rollout of new uniforms.

Shares of the company, founded in 1973, rose more than 8 percent to $34.52 in extended trading.

Earnings rose to $59.4 million, or $1.15 per share, for the second quarter from $57.1 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $662.3 million. Revenue from its tuxedo rental service, which contributes about 23 percent to sales, rose about 4 percent.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.12 per share on revenue of $663.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Houston, Texas-based Men’s Wearhouse shares closed at $31.84 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.