Exclusive: Men's Wearhouse's ousted founder mulls possible comeback

(Reuters) - Men’s Wearhouse Inc MW.N founder and longtime commercial spokesman George Zimmer is pondering options that could include trying to stage a comeback after he quit the clothing company’s board on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said.

Zimmer, who was abruptly forced out last week as executive chairman, is talking to his advisers, including legal counsel Cooley LLP, over his options, these sources said. A decision is not imminent, the sources said.

Industry bankers and lawyers said these options could involve teaming up with private equity firms to launch a buyout bid or shareholder activists.

Men’s Wearhouse and a spokesman for Zimmer declined to comment.