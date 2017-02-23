FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Siemens set to win EU approval for $4.5 billion Mentor deal: sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 23, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 6 months ago

Siemens set to win EU approval for $4.5 billion Mentor deal: sources

Foo Yun Chee and Arno Schuetze

2 Min Read

Siemens logo is pictured at a building of the manufacturing plant of Siemens Healthineers in Forchheim near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016.Michaela Rehle

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $4.5 billion bid for U.S. software company Mentor Graphics, its biggest deal in this area in a decade, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Siemens unveiled the deal in November last year, aiming to boost its presence in a sector with faster growth and bigger margins than other areas.

The German company's move comes in response to growing customer demand for more complex software for smart connected products such as aeroplanes, trains and cars. Siemens is targeting a rise in its software revenue by about a third from the deal.

Mentor Graphics' software helps semiconductor companies design and test their chips before they manufacture them.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by Feb. 27, declined to comment. Siemens also declined to comment.

Mentor Graphics competes with Synopsys (SNPS.O) and Cadence (CDNS.O).

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, additional reporting by Jens Hack in Munich. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.