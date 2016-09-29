NXP Semiconductors explores sale to Qualcomm: sources
NXP Semiconductors NV is exploring selling itself to Qualcomm Inc in a deal that could be valued at more than $30 billion, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Activist hedge fund Elliott Management said it picked up an 8.1 percent stake in electronics hardware supplier Mentor Graphics Corp (MENT.O), a few months after Carl Icahn exited the company.
The company's shares rose as much as 6.5 percent to $26.30 in after-market trading on Thursday.
Elliott, founded by billionaire Paul Singer, said Mentor Graphics' shares were undervalued and that it was in talks with the company's board.
Mentor Graphics shares should be valued at $29.07, according to StarMine data. They had risen about 34 percent this year through Thursday's close.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it created a new artificial intelligence unit, as the company pushes deeper into the fast-growing field.
SAN FRANCISCO A bill signed into law on Thursday by California Governor Jerry Brown allows a self-driving vehicle with no operator inside to test on a public road, a key step enabling a private business park outside San Francisco to test driverless shuttles.