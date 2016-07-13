Mercedes shows off 130 years of design

Mercedes-Benz was founded 130 years ago, but the car company is very much looking to the future. The brand held a one-day exhibition celebrating years of iconic design in Paris, which harked back to classic designs. But the star of the show was Mercedes' new concept car which, the company says, shows they're setting out plans for the next 130 years. The Mercedes-Benz brand was born in Germany in 1886, when the founders Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler produced a 'motor wagon', the first automobile of its kind. And even though the first design was released thirteen decades ago, all indicators show this iconic brand is not likely to go into the slow lane any time soon.