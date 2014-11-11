FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercedes recalls 10,500 C-Class cars in U.S. for steering defect
November 11, 2014 / 4:54 PM / 3 years ago

Mercedes recalls 10,500 C-Class cars in U.S. for steering defect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Detail view of the Mercedes-Benz C Class grille during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

DETROIT (Reuters) - Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz unit is recalling 10,509 C-Class compacts from model year 2015 in the United States because some cars can lose steering function at low speed.

Mercedes said it had reports of two incidents from outside the United States alleging loss of steering. No injuries were reported.

The automaker said production workers did not properly install a steering component on some C300 and C400 models equipped with four-wheel drive.

Owners have been notified and dealers will repair the cars at no charge.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler

