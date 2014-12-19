Mercedes recalls 8,279 commercial vans in U.S. for possible oil leak

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

DETROIT (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz is recalling 8,279 Sprinter vans in the United States because of a potential oil leak that would increase the risk of a fire or a stalling engine, according to documents filed by U.S. safety regulators.

Daimler AG’s (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes is recalling certain Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vans from model years 2014 and 2015 because oil may leak from around the chain tensioner gasket in the four-cylinder diesel engine, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The leaking oil may also be a road hazard for other vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash, the NHTSA documents said.

A Mercedes spokesman said there were no reports of accidents or injuries related to this issue.

Dealers will replace the chain tensioner gasket at no cost, and owners will be notified around Dec. 26, according to the NHTSA documents.

On Thursday, separate NHTSA documents showed that 4,871 Mercedes sedans and SUVs were being recalled for the same problem.