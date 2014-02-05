FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mercedes-Benz January sales rise 15.4 percent to 109,477 cars
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 5, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Mercedes-Benz January sales rise 15.4 percent to 109,477 cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Detail view of the Mercedes-Benz C Class grille during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand delivered a record 109,477 cars in January, helped by a 45-percent rise in sales in China, the world’s largest car market, and a 70-percent increase in sales of its flagship S-Class limousine.

Overall, Mercedes-Benz sales rose 15.4 percent in January with sales up 6 percent in Europe, to 40,830 cars, while U.S. sales advanced 0.5 percent to 22,604 vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.