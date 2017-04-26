FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Community Bank System gets Fed OK to buy Merchants Bancshares
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 26, 2017 / 4:18 PM / 4 months ago

Community Bank System gets Fed OK to buy Merchants Bancshares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it had approved Merchants Bancshares Inc MBVT.O to be acquired by Community Bank System (CBU.N) after deciding the tie-up would not harm competition.

Merchants Bancshares operates Merchants Bank of South Burlington, Vermont, and the deal will allow Community Bank System, of upstate New York, to better compete with national lenders, the central bank said in its decision.

The deal does not threaten the stability of the financial system, the Fed said in its order.

The deal will create the 122nd largest insured bank in the United States with assets of roughly $10.7 billion, less than 1 percent of the total in the system.

Reporting By Patrick Rucker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.