FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck plans to sell its allergy business unit to cut debt: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 26, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Merck plans to sell its allergy business unit to cut debt: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A branch of drugs and chemicals group Merck is pictured in central German city of Darmstadt March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

(Reuters) - German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) is planning to sell its allergy business, Allergopharma, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The sale, which could fetch about 600 million euros ($636.42 million), is an attempt by the company to offload its debt after the Sigma Aldrich Corp takeover, the multimedia news website said on Thursday.

The allergy business unit sale process, which could draw interest from drug companies and private-equity firms, is still at an early stage and the company could decide against it, Bloomberg said.

The company raised its full-year guidance for core earnings before one-offs, two weeks ago, to include the $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich, which has cleared regulatory hurdles.

Merck could not be reached immediately for a comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.