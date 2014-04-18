FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck extends AZ offer again over Chinese antitrust issues
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 18, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

Merck extends AZ offer again over Chinese antitrust issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German liquid crystal maker Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) extended the offer period for its planned takeover of AZ Electronic Materials AZEM.L for a sixth time on Friday as it continues to seek Chinese antitrust approval.

The offer period has been extended to until 1200 GMT on May 2, Merck said in a statement.

It said China’s Ministry of Commerce had “raised certain specific concerns that Merck is working with the Chinese authorities to address”.

“Merck is confident that there will be a satisfactory explanation or solution to these concerns,” it added.

The world’s largest maker of liquid crystals used in TVs and tablet and smartphone screens agreed in December to buy AZ for $2.6 billion to expand its range of specialist chemicals for hi-tech gadgets.

AZ Electronic generates the bulk of its revenue in Asia. China’s new-found clout in regulating global mergers is causing headaches for some companies seeking deals that need Beijing’s approval.

Merck said it had received valid acceptances of the offer representing approximately 67.53 percent of AZ by 1200 GMT on April 18.

Merck in March lowered the minimum acceptance threshold among AZ shareholders to 75 percent from 95 percent once the deal had been approved in China.

BoA Merrill Lynch advised Merck on the deal, while Rothschild, Goldman Sachs and UBS advised AZ.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.