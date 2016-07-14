FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK charity pockets $150 million from Merck cancer immunotherapy drug
July 14, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

UK charity pockets $150 million from Merck cancer immunotherapy drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British medical charity MRC Technology has pocketed $150 million by selling part of its royalty interest in Merck & Co’s successful cancer drug Keytruda, allowing it to plough fresh funds into new research.

The charity said on Friday that a private equity fund managed by DRI Capital had acquired a portion of its royalty entitlement on the worldwide sales of the medicine.

Keytruda is one of a promising class of new treatments that stimulate the body’s immune system to fight cancer. It is an antibody-based medicine and was “humanized” by scientists at MRC Technology.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman

