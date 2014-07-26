FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck aims to hike revenues in China to 1 billion euro by 2018
July 26, 2014 / 11:49 AM / 3 years ago

Merck aims to hike revenues in China to 1 billion euro by 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A branch of drugs and chemicals group Merck is pictured in central German city of Darmstadt March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Merck (MRCG.DE) will start offering non-prescription drugs in China as part of a push to double revenues in the region to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by 2018, Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told German weekly Wirtschaftswoche.

Merck will focus on treatments related to diabetes, thyroid issues and heart problems, and supply medication made at a new factory in Nantong which is due to start production in 2017, Wirtschaftswoche said.

($1 = 0.7447 Euros)

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
