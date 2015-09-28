FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck's once-weekly diabetes drug approved in Japan
September 28, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Merck's once-weekly diabetes drug approved in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Merck & CO said its Type 2 diabetes drug had been approved in Japan, marking the first approval for the once-weekly drug.

The drug, omarigliptin, belongs to the same class of drugs as Merck’s bestseller Januvia, which is to be taken once a day. Both drugs are aimed at lowering blood sugar levels.

Januvia had sales of about $4 billion in 2014.

Merck said this month it would submit an application for U.S. marketing approval for omarigliptin by the end of the year

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
