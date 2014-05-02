FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck and Endocyte's ovarian cancer drug fails in trial
#Health News
May 2, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Merck and Endocyte's ovarian cancer drug fails in trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc and Endocyte Inc said they had stopped a late-stage trial of their experimental ovarian cancer drug because it did not improve survival rates without the cancer worsening.

The trial was testing the drug, vintafolide, in combination with a chemotherapy drug, pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (PLD), compared to PLD plus a placebo.

An independent safety committee reviewing the trial had recommended that it be halted, the companies said in separate statements.

Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

