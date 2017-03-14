FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Merck's Keytruda wins FDA nod for treating blood cancer
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 14, 2017 / 10:31 PM / 5 months ago

Merck's Keytruda wins FDA nod for treating blood cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday it had got a nod from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its already-approved immunotherapy drug Keytruda as a treatment for a type of blood cancer.

The nod from the FDA marks the first approval of the treatment for blood cancer. Keytruda is already approved for treating lung, head and neck cancers, among others.

The drug, administered intravenously, has been approved for use in adults at a fixed dose of 200 mg and in children at a dose of 2 mg/kg for refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that starts in white blood cells. [nBw2FX4NYa]

The drug was approved under the FDA's accelerated approval program which allows for quicker approval of drugs that fill an unmet medical need.

When a drugmaker wins accelerated approval, the company must provide further evidence of the drug's benefit to satisfy the regulator, failing which the approval can be revoked.

Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.