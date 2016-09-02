FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Merck scraps development of osteoporosis drug due to stroke risk
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 2, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Merck scraps development of osteoporosis drug due to stroke risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said it would stop developing its experimental osteoporosis drug after an independent analysis confirmed the treatment raises the risk of stroke.

While the drug, odanacatib, reduces the risk of osteoporotic fractures, the increased risk of stroke in a late-stage study in postmenopausal women does not support further development or regulatory approval, the company said on Friday.

Osteoporosis, which means "porous bone", occurs when bones

become weak and brittle.

About one in two women and up to one in four men aged 50 and older will break a bone due to osteoporosis, according to the Virginia-based National Osteoporosis Foundation.

Merck had said in 2014 that treatment with the once-weekly odanacatib had resulted in higher cases of stroke versus placebo in the key late-stage study. (bit.ly/2c9Z9JA)

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.