10 months ago
Merck's antiviral drug meets main goal in late-stage trial
#Health News
October 19, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

Merck's antiviral drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said its experimental drug to prevent cytomegalovirus infection in high-risk bone marrow transplant patients met its primary goal in a late-stage trial.

The trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of the drug, letermovir, for prevention of cytomegalovirus infection in adult recipients of a stem cell transplant.

The drug was administered once daily, either in oral tablet or IV formulation, to patients and continued for about 100 days after the transplant.

Cytomegalovirus is a member of the herpes virus family and remains a significant cause of viral infections in transplant recipients.

Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
