Germany finds case of low-risk bird flu in birds in park
HAMBURG A case of the low-risk bird flu strain H7N3 has been found in two pheasants in a park in Mannheim, Germany, the city's council said on Wednesday.
Merck & Co Inc said its experimental drug to prevent cytomegalovirus infection in high-risk bone marrow transplant patients met its primary goal in a late-stage trial.
The trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of the drug, letermovir, for prevention of cytomegalovirus infection in adult recipients of a stem cell transplant.
The drug was administered once daily, either in oral tablet or IV formulation, to patients and continued for about 100 days after the transplant.
Cytomegalovirus is a member of the herpes virus family and remains a significant cause of viral infections in transplant recipients.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
WASHINGTON U.S. health officials outlined on Tuesday how they planned to divide up $1.1 billion in funds approved by Congress to fight the Zika virus, including repaying $44.25 million they were forced to borrow from a fund allocated for other emergencies.
SINGAPORE Singapore said on Tuesday it had declared a Zika cluster area "closed", after no new infections were reported for two weeks.