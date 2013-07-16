U.S. FDA cancels advisory committee on Merck's drug sugammadex

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration canceled an advisory committee meeting set for Thursday to discuss Merck & Co’s sugammadex, a drug designed to reverse the effects of muscle-relaxants used during surgery.

The FDA declined to say why the meeting had been canceled, referring questions to Merck. A spokeswoman for Merck did not immediately return a phone call or email seeking comment.

Sugammadex is the first in a new class of drugs, known as selective relaxant binding agents, that are designed to reverse the effects of the muscle-relaxants rocuronium and vecuronium.

Merck acquired sugammadex when it bought Schering-Plough for $41 billion in 2009.