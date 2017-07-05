Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold on three multiple myeloma studies testing its immunotherapy drug, Keytruda, in combination with other therapies.

The health regulator said the risks of the combination studies, Keynote-183, Keynote-185 and Keynote-023, outweigh any potential benefit for patients with multiple myeloma.

Last month, Merck said it had paused enrolments in two late-stage combination studies in multiple myeloma patients after reports of death.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)