November 17, 2014 / 9:29 AM / 3 years ago

Merck KGaA says Pfizer deal exclusive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A major cancer drug deal between Pfizer (PFE.N) and Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) is exclusive with regard to the immunotherapy drugs involved, Merck said on Monday.

“This is an exclusive collaboration in the PD-1, PD-L1 space,” said Belen Garijo, who will take over leadership of Merck’s healthcare business from next year.

She added that the two sides could jointly decide to collaborate with third parties.

Garijo was speaking in a conference call after the German group announced the major cancer-drugs alliance with Pfizer.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
