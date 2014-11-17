German Merck, Pfizer in cancer immunotherapy deal

The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) said in Monday it struck an alliance over cancer immunotherapy drugs with Pfizer (PFE.N), triggering an upfront payment of $850 million by the U.S. drugmaker.

The two companies will develop Merck’s so-called anti-PD-L1 agent as a single therapy as well as in combinations with Pfizer’s and Merck’s portfolio of approved and experimental drug candidates.

Apart from the upfront payment, Merck is eligible to receive regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $2 billion.

Both companies will jointly fund all development and commercialization costs and will share all revenues obtained from selling any anti-PD-L1 or anti-PD-1 immunotherapy products that arise from the collaboration.