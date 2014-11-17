FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Merck, Pfizer in cancer immunotherapy deal
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 17, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

German Merck, Pfizer in cancer immunotherapy deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) said in Monday it struck an alliance over cancer immunotherapy drugs with Pfizer (PFE.N), triggering an upfront payment of $850 million by the U.S. drugmaker.

The two companies will develop Merck’s so-called anti-PD-L1 agent as a single therapy as well as in combinations with Pfizer’s and Merck’s portfolio of approved and experimental drug candidates.

Apart from the upfront payment, Merck is eligible to receive regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $2 billion.

Both companies will jointly fund all development and commercialization costs and will share all revenues obtained from selling any anti-PD-L1 or anti-PD-1 immunotherapy products that arise from the collaboration.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.