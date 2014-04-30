Merck explores $15 billion-plus drug portfolio sale: sources

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) is looking to sell a big portfolio of mature drugs that could fetch more than $15 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, as the U.S. drugmaker continues to streamline businesses to focus on high-growth areas.

Merck, which is also in the process of selling its $14 billion consumer healthcare unit, is working with an investment bank on the potential sale of the off-patent drugs, which could draw interest from generic drugmakers, the people said.

The sale processes underscore efforts by large drugmakers to shed smaller divisions they view as noncore so they can better focus on their mainstay products. They have shown new willingness to consider large asset swaps with rivals to exit weaker businesses and bolster core areas where they are already top players.

Sanofi SA (SASY.PA), being advised by Evercore Partners Inc (EVR.N), is also in the market with its aging drug portfolio, which could fetch between $7 billion and $8 billion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. [ID:nL2N0NL2I9]

Representatives for Merck could not be immediately reached for comment. The sources asked not to be named because the matter is not public.