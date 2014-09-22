FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck still sees investment grade ratings after Sigma-Aldrich deal
September 22, 2014 / 1:52 PM / 3 years ago

Merck still sees investment grade ratings after Sigma-Aldrich deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) expects its credit ratings to remain at investment grade levels following its planned acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich SIAL.O, its finance chief said.

“We will face a downgrade by the credit rating agencies, however this downgrade will be moderate,” Merck Chief Financial Officer Marcus Kuhnert said during a conference call on Monday.

“We will absolutely maintain our solid investment grade rating,” he said.

Drugs and chemicals maker Merck earlier on Monday said it agreed to acquire Sigma-Aldrich for $17 billion in cash to boost its Merck Millipore lab supplies business in the biggest takeover in the German group’s history.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
