Merck KGaA says confident AZ takeover to be wrapped up in H1
March 6, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 4 years ago

Merck KGaA says confident AZ takeover to be wrapped up in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chief executive of German liquid crystal maker Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE), Karl-Ludwig Kley, said he was confident the planned takeover of Britain’s AZ Electronic Materials AZEM.L could be completed in the first half of this year, speaking to a press conference on Thursday.

Merck extended the offer period for the proposed deal for a fourth time last month, awaiting approval from Chinese antitrust regulators.

Talks with Chinese officials were constructive, Kley added.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze

