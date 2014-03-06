Merck KGaA says confident AZ takeover to be wrapped up in H1

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chief executive of German liquid crystal maker Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE), Karl-Ludwig Kley, said he was confident the planned takeover of Britain’s AZ Electronic Materials AZEM.L could be completed in the first half of this year, speaking to a press conference on Thursday.

Merck extended the offer period for the proposed deal for a fourth time last month, awaiting approval from Chinese antitrust regulators.

Talks with Chinese officials were constructive, Kley added.