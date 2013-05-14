Merck KGaA steps up cost savings, boosting profit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) on Tuesday said it would meet its 2014 sales and earnings goals already this year as it unveiled a sharp jump in first-quarter profit.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 19 percent to 801 million euros ($1.04 billion) in the first quarter, beating the average expectation of 787 million euros in a Reuters poll.

All of the company’s divisions contributed to quarterly growth in sales, which totaled nearly 2.76 billion euros, in line with the poll average.

Merck, the world’s largest supplier of liquid crystals used in television and computer screens, said it expected adjusted EBITDA of 3.1 billion to 3.2 billion euros in full year 2013, also in line with the poll.

The company, which has been cutting costs and jobs after a string of setbacks in its drugs pipeline, said quarterly net profit was 266 million euros, up by more than half from the year earlier quarter and slightly ahead of the poll average.

Merck also said it expected to achieve further cost savings of 165 million euros this year compared with 2012, with related expenses of around 230 million euros.

Sales of multiple sclerosis injection Rebif, its best-selling drug, grew by 6 percent to 454 million euros in the first quarter, helped by price increases in the United States and higher sales in Europe.

Following massive price increases for Rebif last year, the drug is now facing increasing competition from new oral treatments against the disease, such as Novartis’s NOVN.VX Gilenya, Sanofi’s (SASY.PA) Aubagio, Biogen Idec’s (BIIB.O) Tecfidera.

($1 = 0.7703 euros)