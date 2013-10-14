Merck KGaA in talks with investors to share cost of trials: FT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drugs and healthcare group Merck KGaA is in talks with external investors including private equity firms to share the cost of some clinical trials, the Financial Times said, citing a senior manager at the company.

The diversified group is also exploring more “risk-sharing” deals under which the company would receive a fee linked to the success of some of its products including in-vitro fertility treatments, the newspaper said on Monday, citing Stefan Oschmann, executive board member.

The newspaper cited Oschmann as saying that a late-state trial for a cancer drug typically costs between 150 million euros ($203 million) and 400 million euros. That cost rises to as much as 600 million euros for multiple sclerosis drugs, he said.

($1=0.7373 euros)