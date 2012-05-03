Exclusive: Mercuria advances into global metals markets

LONDON (Reuters) - Mercuria Energy Group, one of the world’s largest energy and commodities trading companies, will announce a major expansion of its business into base metals on Thursday with new metals trading operations in London and Shanghai.

Mercuria said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday that its two new metals trading groups would focus primarily on copper, aluminum, zinc, nickel, tin and lead, with activity in the London Metals Exchange (LME), New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and Shanghai.

“The London operations will be led by Ben Green and Liam Brown, both previously senior metals traders with Goldman Sachs commodities group,” Mercuria said in the statement to Reuters.

Senior trading and industry sources told Reuters in February that Mercuria was expanding into base metals and increasing its presence in China, which has emerged as the world’s largest buyer of commodities and whose exchanges are playing a growing role in resource prices.

Mercuria’s Shanghai operation will initially be staffed with up to 15 new hires, the statement said. The two new metals operations would be “staffed through several experienced high-profile hires from major existing market participants,” it said.

Mercuria Group Chief Investment Officer Paul Chivers told Reuters that further details of the trading company’s expansion into the metals markets would be given later.

Geneva-based Mercuria, founded in 2004, is one of the world’s top five energy traders and has a turnover in excess of $80 billion, moving almost 120 million metric tons (132.28 million tons) of oil, coal and gas a year.

Mercuria’s move comes as a string of foreign banks and trading firms ramp up operations in China.

Standard Chartered (STAN.L), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) have all expanded metals operations in China recently.

Mercuria has expanded across a range of energy and commodities trading operations over the last two years, a move that trading sources say has been helped by its base in physical and paper oil trading.

The Mercuria statement said its Chinese metals operations would be supported by the company’s “already substantial energy trading business presence in the region” and “strong regional and global trading relationships”.