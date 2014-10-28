Mercuria says is open to partnership on Henry Bath metals storage

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss-based commodity trading house Mercuria is not actively looking to divest its metals storage business Henry Bath but it is open to a partnership should a majority, or minority investor come forward, its new head of base metals said in an interview.

The energy-focused trading firm, which wants to expand its metals business, acquired Henry Bath through the purchase of JPMorgan’s physical commodity unit, a $800 deal completed earlier this month.

Now Mercuria is looking to capitalize on the acquisition to grow its metals trade outside China, which currently makes up for almost all of its metals activity.

Although logistics remain a key plank in growing its network, the firm is open to finding an investment partner for Henry Bath, Mercuria head of metals and concentrate trading Tristan Busch said, in response to speculation that the trader may soon offload the warehousing business.

“I am not aware of the intention to sell but we are always open to finding partners,” said Busch, who joined Mercuria last month after seven years at rival trader Trafigura.

“If you look to source and deliver tonnes further afield, I can see that as a really good reason to use the core strength of Henry Bath’s warehouse business to help us in that design.”

He said the Qingdao port scandal earlier this year, when it emerged that companies had used fake receipts to obtain multiple loans secured against single cargoes of metal, had highlighted the importance of having a reliable logistics and warehousing partner.

“I think all the trading companies will have done a thorough reassessment in recent days of how secure are they in their goods, and how secure they are in terms of counterparties,” Busch said.

OFFTAKE DEALS

In order to boost its trade volumes, with a particular focus on copper and aluminum initially, Mercuria is already talking with various parties about potential offtake agreements, under which a buyer commits to prepay a producer for a share of future production.

“We’ll look to build the regional trading platforms and we have company that has good risk appetite and a strong balance sheet for that,” Busch said. “Certainly we’ll be looking upstream at how can we buy more tonnes or sourcing more tonnes. We are already looking at a number of pre-payments or structured finance deals to support producers.”

He said although it is difficult to predict the near term direction of aluminum premiums -- the cost to get metal immediately -- this should ease in the longer terms as a consequence of an expected interest rates hike and a change in London Metal Exchange (LME) regulations to ease long queues to get metal out of LME-registered warehouses.

In a low interest rate environment it is more attractive for investors to borrow money to buy physical metal, store it cheaply in warehouses and take advantage of the market’s contango structure to sell it forward immediately at a profit.

The uncertain outlook for metals demand however, fueled by concerns over economic growth in top consumer China, is pushing more and more market players to switch from long-term premium deals to buying on a floating index basis, Busch said.

“While producers still have a bullish feeling and are happy to sell at an index in the hope that prices rise, consumers are reluctant to lock into long term purchases at such high premiums,” he said.