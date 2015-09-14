Mercuria sells Henry Bath stake to China's CMST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - China’s CMST Development Co Ltd said on Monday it will buy a majority stake in centuries-old metals storage company Henry Bath from Swiss-based commodities trader Mercuria, the latest sign of China’s growing clout in metals trading.

The Beijing-headquartered logistics company has agreed to pay $60 million for a 51 percent stake in one of the world’s oldest metals storage firms. It will be the first Chinese player to enter the London Metal Exchange’s vast storage network.

The deal comes almost a year after Mercuria acquired Henry Bath as part of its $800 million takeover of JPMorgan Chase & Co’s physical commodities business. At the time, it said it would consider selling a stake.

Henry Bath, a founding member of the LME in 1877, is the fourth-largest warehouse operator in the exchange’s global network. It has just under 50 sheds stretching from Liverpool in the United Kingdom to Port Klang in Malaysia, about half the number of five years ago. It also handles cocoa, coffee and steel.

The deal illustrates China’s rising influence on global trading. The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd, has six Chinese members.

It also comes as the LME introduces rules that will make it harder to capture bumper profits that lured merchants and Wall Street banks, like Glencore and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to the business in 2010.

Aiming to placate angry metal users and concerned regulators, the LME has overhauled its storage policy, introducing new rules that speed up delivery rates, cap rent and limit wait times in hubs with big backlogs.

Trafigura announced last month it is exiting the business, while Goldman sold its Metro warehousing unit late last year.