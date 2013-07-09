FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Television host Meredith Vieira to host daytime talk show
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 9, 2013 / 9:56 PM / in 4 years

Television host Meredith Vieira to host daytime talk show

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Meredith Vieira, a former co-host on the “Today” morning news show, will have her own daily, nationally syndicated, daytime talk show in the fall of 2014, the NBC television network said on Tuesday.

Emmy-award winner Vieira, 59, will be following in the footsteps of her “Today” predecessor, Katie Couric, who left television news and launched for her own daytime show, “Katie” in 2012.

NBCUniversal Domestic TV will produce and distribute “The Meredith Vieira Show,” which will be based in New York. Vieira will be an executive producer of the show, whose time slot was not announced.

Vieira, who said she was leaving the U.S. version of the quiz show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” earlier this year after 11 seasons, hosted “Today” from 2006 to 2011.

When Vieira left “Today” it had been the top rated morning news show for 16 years, but it has lost its margin over ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Vieira’s successor, Ann Curry, left the show in June 2012 following the ratings slump and was replaced by Savannah Guthrie.

Vieira has won numerous awards, including 14 Emmys. Before joining “Today” she was a host of the ABC show “The View”.

Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.