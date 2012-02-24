FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merit Medical shares fall on fourth-quarter profit miss
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
February 24, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 6 years

Merit Medical shares fall on fourth-quarter profit miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Medical Systems Inc (MMSI.O) fell 14 percent to a year low on Friday, after the medical device maker posted a quarterly profit below analysts’ expectation.

On Thursday, the company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted profit of 18 cents a share, a cent below consensus estimates of 19 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also forecast 2012 revenue between $392 million and $402 million.

Shares of the South Jordan, Utah-based company were trading down 8 percent at $12.25. They had touched a low of $11.51 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.