FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC, Blackstone launch up to $1 billion share sale in UK's Merlin
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 2, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

CVC, Blackstone launch up to $1 billion share sale in UK's Merlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Private equity firms CVC [CVC.UL] and Blackstone [BX.N] have launched the sale of all of their remaining shares in UK company Merlin Entertainments (MERL.L).

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), which is running the sale, said on Monday that it was selling 156,541,347 shares in the theme park resort company via an accelerated bookbuild.

A source familiar with the matter said the shares were being sold at a range of 417-426.50 pence a share. At the upper end of the price range the placement would be valued at 667.6 million pounds.

Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.