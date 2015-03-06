FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA Merrill Lynch hires advisers from UBS
March 6, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

BofA Merrill Lynch hires advisers from UBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo of the Bank of America and Merrill Lynch is displayed at its office in Hong Kong March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit said it hired financial adviser Robert Debbs and his team from UBS Group AG for its Palm Beach, Florida office.

Debbs and his six-person wealth management team managed more than $500 million in assets at UBS and had about $3.1 million in annual fees and commissions.

Debbs’ team comprises Frederick Shapiro, Steven Colamarino, and Albert David Hutzler as well as three client associates.   

Before UBS, Debbs worked for Source Capital Group’s investment banking division.

UBS could not be immediately reached for comment on the departures.

Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru

