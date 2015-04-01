FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mesirow Advanced Strategies names Mark Kulpins as co-CIO
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
April 1, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Mesirow Advanced Strategies names Mark Kulpins as co-CIO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Mesirow Advanced Strategies Inc named Mark Kulpins as co-chief investment officer (CIO).

Kulpins joined Mesirow in 2004 as a research analyst and was appointment as head of research in 2013.

He will work alongside Steve Vogt, who previously served as the sole chief investment officer, the company said.

In his role as co-CIO, Kulpins will continue to manage the teams responsible for hedge fund research and portfolio management.

Vogt will continue to focus on macro level analysis, strategy allocation, and portfolio research, the firm said.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.