Aluminum rally expected to fade as oversupply comes into focus

Aluminium ingots are seen outside a warehouse that stores London Metal Exchange stocks in Port Klang Free Zone, outside Kuala Lumpur, March 23, 2015.

LONDON (Reuters) - Semi-finished aluminum goods in China are being turned back into metal, sources say, highlighting a supply overhang that casts doubt on the sustainability of a price rally this year.

Aluminum prices have rallied this year due to the appearance of a tighter market. Assumptions that supply from top producer China would ease had been reinforced by falling stocks of aluminum in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), which have fallen nearly 70 percent since March to near 100,000 tonnes.

Data from the International Aluminum Institute (IAI) showing Chinese output at 20.472 million tonnes in the eight months to August, down 2.8 percent from the same period a year ago, also contributed to the notion.

ShFE aluminum prices last month rose to 12,650 yuan a tonne, their highest since May last year, while London Metal Exchange (LME) prices for the metal used in transport and packaging climbed to 13-month highs above $1,700 a tonne.

But sources say the surplus of semi-finished products now being turned back into metal will soon come into view.

"In the last few weeks, we've started to see semi-finished products being turned into ingots. That means inventory levels will start to rise and prices will fall," said aluminum expert Paul Adkins of consultancy AZ-China.

A Reuters survey showed analysts expecting on average a 267,500 tonne surplus this year, but sources say the number could eventually be much higher.

China accounted for more than 50 percent of the 4.94 million tonnes produced in August, according to the IAI.

"China's aluminum output is at record highs. It isn't being counted properly," a commodity trader said. "Look at the difference between aluminum output and aluminum products, that tells the real story."

China's output of aluminum products rose more than 11 percent year-on-year between January and August.

COUNTING COMPLICATIONS

Part of the problem has been local producers looking for savings by switching to liquid aluminum, which is transferred in containers and difficult to measure accurately, unlike ingots.

Liquid aluminum cannot be stored and has to be turned into goods quickly, but it cuts transports costs because many manufacturers are located next to producers.

It also cuts the expense of turning ingots back into more malleable liquid to make semi-finished and finished goods.

Estimates of how much aluminum has been produced in liquid form vary mostly between 30 to 70 percent.

"It's hard to be exact, but we think about 70 percent of aluminum produced in China is being transferred in liquid form," Adkins said. "Not all of that is being counted, sometimes because systems and procedures are not properly set up.

Sources say this means output numbers collected by China's Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA) and used by the International Aluminum Association (IAI) are not complete.

No one from the CNIA was available to comment, but the IAI confirmed it "uses/republishes CNIA data as part of its alternative source statistical reporting".

Also expected to weigh on aluminum are restarts of Chinese smelters, some of which were idled last year after prices plunged below $1,500 a tonne, their lowest in more than six years.

"More Chinese smelters will restart and aluminum prices will come under pressure in the fourth quarter or early next year," CRU analyst Wan Ling said. "We expected about 1.7 million tonnes of capacity would be restarted this year, but so far only 700,000-800,000 has restarted."