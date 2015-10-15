Copper price forecasts cut on concerns over Chinese growth: poll

LONDON (Reuters) - Worries over the outlook for Chinese growth have dented expectations for copper prices next year, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, with respondents cutting their average price forecast for the metal by 9 percent over the last three months.

A poll of 29 analysts and traders carried out over the last two weeks returned an average copper forecast for 2016 of $5,450 a tonne, down from a view of $6,173 a tonne returned by a similar poll at the end of July.

A run of downbeat Chinese data in recent months, including trade and inflation numbers this week, has fueled concerns over the prospect of a hard landing in the world’s number one copper consumer, which could dent demand for raw materials.

The average price forecast for 2015 has been cut to $5,601 a tonne from $5,952 a tonne three months ago, after prices fell more than 10 percent in the third quarter, their biggest quarterly loss since early 2014.

“Copper has likely undershot on bearish sentiment in the futures market, leaving some room for a recovery,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said. “However, a new bull market is not on the horizon as demand growth is subdued especially in China, while supply continues to grow despite low prices.”

Expectations for the copper market surplus this year have ballooned to 349,000 tonnes from 194,000 tonnes three months ago, driven by expectations that rising supply will outstrip still-sluggish demand.

The surplus is expected to shrink next year however to 177,000 tonnes after Glencore announced steep production cuts last month at its operations in Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo, which helped prices recover from six-year lows.

“We think further production cuts will be announced in copper markets and we assume a (higher than usual) adjustment for supply disruptions in copper mining production due to meteorological risks in South America and low investments,” Michele Scandroglio, analyst at Intesa Sanpaolo, said.

“We expect the copper market will record a deficit before the end of 2016.”

Glencore has also announced cuts in its zinc production, equivalent to 4 percent of global supply. Analysts have cautioned however that currently announced cuts may not be enough to lift prices, which hit 5-year lows earlier this year.

The global zinc surplus is forecast at 3,500 tonnes in 2015, but is expected to rise back to 21,000 tonnes in 2016. Zinc prices are seen at an average $1,985 a tonne this year, easing to $1,947 a tonne in 2016.

Aluminium price forecasts have been cut to $1,693 a tonne this year from $1,780 in July, while next year’s average price view has been cut to $1,635 a tonne from $1,848.