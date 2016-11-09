Copper rally could signal break of downtrend but short-term dips loom

A port worker checks a shipment of copper that is to be exported to Asia in Valparaiso port, Chile August 21, 2006.

LONDON (Reuters) - Copper could be poised eventually to shatter a five-year downtrend after a scorching rally, but the weight of speculators piling into the market makes the red metal vulnerable to a short-term reversal, technical analysts and traders say.

Copper, regarded by some investors as a bellwether of the global economy due to its wide range of industrial uses, hit a 15-month high on Wednesday of $5,443 a tonne, after powering ahead by 10 percent over the past week.

"We are now at very important levels," said Stéphanie Aymes, head of technical analysis at Societe Generale in London.

"But as we're talking about a five-year downtrend, I think it is a little bit premature to say it's going to continue to break higher," Aymes added, saying it was important to see the levels at the end of the week.

Technical analysts peg the key level to break from $5,400 to $5,460, which would signal copper moving to a bull market from a bear one.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange has suffered steadily declining prices, partly due to oversupply and weaker growth in key market China, since touching a peak of $10,190 in February 2011.

MAY TURN UGLY

Axel Rudolph, senior technical analyst at Commerzbank, is cautious but reckons copper has put that long downtrend behind it.

"Because we've moved so quickly and so far, first of all I'd expect some consolidation for days if not weeks before we move higher."

Prices may slip back to $5,131, the high in March, before the long-term uptrend resumes when prices would target $5,642, he added.

Kash Kamal at broker Sucden agreed a pullback was on the cards, saying: "We're starting to see the emergence of selling at $5,440. This is the point where we will retrace and backpedal slightly."

Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity in Milan, believes copper may climb to $6,000 long-term, but is wary in the short term and placed a short position on Wednesday.

"As long as $5,460 is not broken, the chance of a hard move down is high," he told the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum, citing the danger of too many longs in the market.

Broker Marex Spectron said in a note that its estimates showed LME copper had reached the largest net long position since it hit the peak in February 2011.

"To me this is a bubble and it might turn ugly if sentiment changes," Torlizzi said.