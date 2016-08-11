Copper outlook dims as 'wall of supply' hits slowing demand

LONDON (Reuters) - Recent confidence in copper's outlook is fading fast as the impact of Chinese monetary stimulus wanes and markets focus once more on oversupply, potentially putting prices on track for multi-year lows.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange has risen from a six-and-a-half year low of $4,318 a tonne in January to between $4,500 and $5,000, mostly due to robust consumption in China in the first half of the year that was fueled by monetary easing.

China has accounted for most of the demand growth since the commodities supercycle started in 2002, while over the same period consumption in the other parts of the world has stagnated or fallen as economic growth slowed.

According to CRU, Chinese demand for copper, used mostly in power and construction, rose 2.6 percent in the first half from the same period last year, and global demand grew 1.3 percent.

But without further help, weaker demand growth in China, which accounts for nearly half of global copper demand estimated at around 22 million tonnes this year, will reinforce burgeoning supplies.

"There is no real demand growth in China, just more stimulus supporting demand and copper," said Christoph Eibl, chief executive at Tiberius Asset Management. "We need prices to be lower for longer to see significant output cuts."

But anecdotal evidence from copper fabricators in China suggests sluggish activity in July and pessimism about prospects.

Investment in the state grid and power industry, accounting for about one-third of China's copper demand, is already said to be slowing, as is that in property and construction, accounting for more than 20 percent of copper consumption.

"In the consumer sectors, demand from the auto sector is steady. Exports helped demand for air conditioners, but domestic sales were sluggish and that isn't going to change much in the second half," said Mengjie Wu, consultant at CRU in Beijing.

China's copper imports were also down an annual 14.3 percent in July at 360,000 tonnes.

On the supply side, a ramp up of mine output in Peru, Indonesia and Zambia could mean a larger market surplus than expected.

Another factor is a lower than normal disruption rate, which CRU estimates at 1.4 percent in the first quarter compared with 4 to 5 percent normally.

The disruption rate in the second quarter and the rest of 2016 is also expected to be lower than normal.

Goldman Sachs expects copper supplies to grow 4.7 percent this year.

"This "wall of supply" is expected to translate into higher...refined copper production (set against softening demand growth)," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note, which forecasts copper prices at $4,200 in six months and $4,000 in 12 months.

Forecasts for the copper market balance this year range between a surplus of 539,000 tonnes and a deficit of 153,000 tonnes, a recent Reuters survey showed.