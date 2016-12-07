LME announces departure of Stuart Sloan as chief operating officer

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange on Wednesday announced the departure of its chief operating officer (COO) and head of strategy Stuart Sloan, without giving any details.

The world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals said Matthew Chamberlain, the LME’s head of business development, will take over as COO with immediate effect.

Sloan joined the LME in January 2014. He was previously chief of staff and head of strategic development at NYSE Euronext, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK, which paid $2.2 billion for the exchange in 2012.