9 months ago
LME announces departure of Stuart Sloan as chief operating officer
December 7, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 9 months ago

LME announces departure of Stuart Sloan as chief operating officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men walk past the London Metal Exchange (LME) in London, July 22, 2011.Paul Hackett/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange on Wednesday announced the departure of its chief operating officer (COO) and head of strategy Stuart Sloan, without giving any details.

The world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals said Matthew Chamberlain, the LME’s head of business development, will take over as COO with immediate effect.

Sloan joined the LME in January 2014. He was previously chief of staff and head of strategic development at NYSE Euronext, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK, which paid $2.2 billion for the exchange in 2012.

Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
