Spotlight falls on conflict between LME, floor members

Traders and clerks at work at the London Metal Exchange, London, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - A gathering of the global metals industry in London this week for an annual jamboree has seen the spotlight fall on a conflict between the London Metal Exchange and its floor trading members.

At the heart of the dispute is a move to promote standard monthly dates on the exchange’s electronic system LMEselect to attract funds, boost volumes and expand revenues.

The LME’s claim of targeting a different audience to the one that uses the floor is the bone of contention.

Members argue that those wanting to use LME contracts are already doing so, and that the scheme erodes floor liquidity to the extent it jeopardizes the exchange’s position as a benchmark for prices of industrial metals such as copper and aluminum.

Specifically the argument is about three-month futures, used as a reference price for deals between producers and consumers, and the ability to trade any day between the cash contract and the benchmark - known as broken dates or date structure.

“The liquidity for the date structure is all on the floor. It’s a unique overriding advantage, without it there is no reason for the floor to exist,” the head of a commodities brokerage said.

“If the floor goes, the LME will become like any other exchange. The setting of the reference price will be up for grabs.”

When a fund wants to bet on rising prices, it will buy the three-month contract and when it sells, perhaps a week later, the dates have to be matched with two more trades.

“That’s four transactions. With the monthly dates there are only two trades. That automatically reduces liquidity,” a metals industry source said.

“Funds would rather have a monthly system. It’s what their systems are geared towards, what other exchanges offer. Two trades are cheaper than four.”

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, is on a drive to expand volumes. One program, titled “Liquidity Roadmap”, includes the drive to encourage monthly dates.

“Since the launch of our Liquidity Roadmap program in mid-August we have attracted almost 50 new traders to LMEselect, trading both the three-month contract and third Wednesday contract,” an LME spokesman said.

“New market participants bring new liquidity, which is a healthy development in any marketplace.”

Earlier this year, it removed the 50-1 order-to-trade ratio restriction for monthly contracts to encourage liquidity.

The exchange also plans to offer rebates for market makers to provide liquidity for trading three-month and monthly aluminum, copper and zinc on LMEselect.

“The LME hierarchy believes there is a huge untapped business just waiting to trade the monthly contract and that it won’t impact existing business,” said Jeremy Goldwyn, a non-executive director at Sucden Financial.

“They talk about a huge untapped potential. I think most of it is already tapped and it’s already using the market.”

A caveat, however, comes from a broker who says the arguments used by the floor traders are to an extent “self-serving”.

“Four trades make more money than two,” he said. “Part of the reason for falling volumes was the fee hike last January. Instead of going through the floor, a lot of date structure business has gone over-the-counter.”

The LME earlier this month said its fees and charges for next year would be unchanged from 2015 levels.