LME aims for Chinese warehouse breakthrough with electronic receipt system

Aluminum ingots are piled up at a bonded storage area at the Dagang Terminal of Qingdao Port, in Qingdao, Shandong province June 7, 2014.

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange will launch a one-year pilot scheme using its electronic system for tracking material stored in China outside its warehouse network, it said, a milestone in its ambitions for the world's biggest metals consumer.

Metal industry sources have long said the system known as LMEshield, launched in April this year, could offer a back-door route into mainland China, where the LME is currently not permitted to register warehouses.

LMEshield provides electronic receipts as proof of ownership for stored material. It was developed in response to requests from the metal industry and banks which finance metal after the storage scandal in China's Qingdao port more than two year ago.

Warehousing firm Henry Bath, majority owned by China's CMST Development, will issue receipts on LMEshield, initially for material stored in bonded warehouses in Shanghai, the exchange said, with the intention of expanding to other Chinese locations.

"This deal is sponsored by Henry Bath, with support from its shareholder CMST as a key state-owned warehousing operator, whose local knowledge and regulatory engagement can give confidence to the market as to the use of LMEshield in the PRC," LME Chief Executive Garry Jones said.

Related Coverage Anglo boosts platinum margins after relaunching customer ties

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), will work with other warehouse companies and Chinese regulators to facilitate expansion to other locations in the country.

The aim is to "ensure that, at the expiry of the pilot program, other warehouse firms will also be in a position to issue LMEshield receipts in" China, the LME said.

"The LME will initiate a project, with all interested warehouses signed up to the LMEshield system on 31 December 2016, to facilitate such approvals," it said.

The LME's ambition to approve warehouses in China using LMESword faces powerful local resistance.

The main challenger is the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which metal industry sources say is worried about loss of volumes, as LME-registered warehouses in China would encourage locals to use the London exchange instead for trading.

"In China there's a rule against foreign overseas exchanges certifying domestic warehouses for purpose of settling futures contracts. That has not changed," HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said.

"Shield is a very different product. It has nothing to do with futures. Shield is a very traditional provision of warehouse services that we are making available to Chinese warehouses," he added.

In March the exchange said it would work with Henry Bath, CMST and Mercuria Energy Trading, which also owns a stake in Henry Bath, to list warehouses along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, which runs from China through Southeast Asia.

LMEshield's eligible jurisdictions include Brazil, Chile, India, Japan, South Africa, Taiwan, South Korea, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States.

Eligible commodities on Shield include aluminum, copper, zinc, lead, tin, coal, iron ore, steel and ferroalloys.

Shield aims to provide the same security as the LME's existing LMESword system, which provides the origin and title of metal delivered against LME futures or stored in LME-certified depots.